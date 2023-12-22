Reflecting On The Christ Of Christmas

LANCASTER – Some area lawmakers are taking time to reflect on the meaning of Christmas. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says Christmas reminds him of everything that we’ve been given. It’s the time our Lord and Savior came to earth and because of the life He lived that led to Calvary, we have the ability to be saved. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties responded that we have so much to be thankful for and even as times can be rough, the gift of Christ is something in which we can rejoice. He also reminded us to remember those serving in the military who can’t be with their families this season. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker said Christmas is the time that Christ was born and through Him we have the greatest gift of all. From all of us at WDAC, may you all have a blessed Christmas thanking God the Father for His precious gift to mankind, His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, the Messiah.