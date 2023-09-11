Reflecting On A Tragic Day In Our History

LANCASTER – Many in our region will pause and reflect on the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001. In Lancaster County this morning at the Manheim Township 9/11 Memorial Site – behind the Manheim Township Public Library at 595 Granite Run Drive in Lancaster – Manheim Township Fire Rescue is teaming up with the Manheim Township Police Department for a 9/11 Remembrance event. The public is welcome to attend. The ceremony will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Manheim Township Police and Fire Rescue will reflect and share in this time with members of the public, while laying three wreaths to remember New York City, Flight 93 at Shanksville, PA, and the Pentagon. Manheim Township Fire Rescue Chief, Scott Little said, “We will never forget the events that occurred on September 11, 2001, and the lives lost. We will continue to honor the courage of police, fire, and EMS workers who remained steadfast on the front lines to protect people they didn’t know.” Attendees are directed to utilize the parking lot near the Barn at Stoner Commons at 605 Granite Run Drive and follow the walking path up to the 9/11 Memorial Site.