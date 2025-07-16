Redesigned PA Provisional Ballot Envelopes Introduced

HARRISBURG – Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt announced that the PA Department of State has redesigned the provisional ballot envelopes that counties use in an effort to improve legibility and make the envelope more user friendly. The envelope update follows a redesign of mail ballot envelopes and materials in 2023. The redesigned envelopes feature a layout that clearly instructs voters which fields they must fill out, including highlighting the two places where the envelope must be signed. The envelopes also streamline the process for election workers, identifying which fields they need to complete before and after the voter completes their provisional ballot. The Department received design feedback from county elections officials in several PA counties, who specifically mentioned the need for enhanced usability for voters and poll workers alike.