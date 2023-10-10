Rededication Of Lancaster’s Binns Park

LANCASTER – Lancaster’s Binns Park reopened and was rededicated today after receiving a functional refresh and restoration of the park in the 100 block of N. Queen Street. Thanks to the generous support of the Binns family, the refresh restored the property to its original condition by addressing the areas with the most wear and tear over the years while also upgrading the site infrastructure that will allow for programming and public use for many years to come. The project included masonry repairs, addition of 14 new trees, updates to the fountain and stage, improvements to plantings, lighting, storm water infrastructure, and more.