Red Lobster Closures/Bankruptcy Could Impact Gift Cards/ Rewards Program

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry is advising PA consumers of potential impacts from Red Lobster restaurant closings and the national chain is filing for bankruptcy. Although the location closures so far have mostly affected restaurants in other states, Red Lobster’s website lists a location in Erie that has already closed. The closures and bankruptcy action could affect consumers’ ability to redeem Red Lobster rewards, loyalty points, coupons, and unused gift cards. Henry said consumers who have rewards or loyalty points and unused gift cards should consider using them sooner than later. Consumers who experience issues redeeming their Red Lobster rewards, loyalty points, coupons, or unused gift cards while their local Red Lobster restaurant is still open for business may call the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.