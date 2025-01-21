Red Cross Tips To Stay Warm In Cold Spell

HARRISBURG – This week, freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills are impacting communities. The American Red Cross of Greater PA urges folks to use caution and offered tips to stay safe during this extreme cold stretch. Stay warm indoors. If your home becomes too cold, go to a public library, shopping mall or warming center. Use care with space heaters and fireplaces to prevent fires. Keep anything that could catch fire at least 3 feet from the heat. Turn portable heaters off when you leave the room or go to sleep. Use battery-powered lights and flashlights instead of candles to prevent fires. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not use an oven to heat your home. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air right away. If you must go outside, wear layers of clothing: a coat, hat, mittens and water-resistant boots. Use a scarf to cover your face and mouth. Your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes are often the first areas affected by frostbite. Signs of frostbite include pain, numbness or a change in skin color. Signs of hypothermia, which can be deadly, often include shivering, confusion, drowsiness and slurred speech. Act fast and get out of the cold immediately if you see signs of hypothermia or frostbite. Get emergency medical care right away. Make sure you also check on loved ones and neighbors to make sure they are staying warm, particularly if they are older or live alone.