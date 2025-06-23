Red Cross Says Stay Safe In The Extreme Heat

HARRISBURG – The American Red Cross of Greater PA is urging everyone to stay safe during our hot and humid weather. Stay hydrated by drinking a cup of water every hour, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic drinks. Athletes and outdoor workers are urged to take frequent breaks in the shade. Persons should wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes in light colors. Stay cool by spending time in air-conditioned places. If your home is too hot, go to a mall, library or cooling center. Stay connected by checking on others and asking for help if you need it. Make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade. Anyone can become ill during extreme heat if their body can’t cool down properly. It’s critical to act fast as some types of heat illness can be deadly.