Recycled Glass Nuggets To Rebuild Collapsed I-95

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s plan for rebuilding a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia involves tons of small glass nuggets, each one about an inch wide and light as Styrofoam. Gov. Josh Shapiro won’t say how long it’ll take to get traffic flowing again, but he says union crews will work nonstop until the job is done. The plan is to fill the space where a gasoline truck fire destroyed an overpass with 2,000 tons of recycled glass recovered from landfills. Workers will pave over it to reopen the critical East Coast highway. After that, they’ll build another bridge to reroute traffic so they can remove the fill and reopen the underpass.