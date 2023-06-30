Recreational Pot Starts In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland will become the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell marijuana for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally beginning tomorrow. That’s more than five years after the state started medical marijuana sales. The Maryland law creates a “personal use amount” for people 21 and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana flower, 12 grams of concentrated marijuana or a total amount of products that does not exceed 750 mg THC. People also can grow marijuana at home, including up to two plants out of public view. Medical patients will be able to cultivate up to four plants at home.