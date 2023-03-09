Recreational Marijuana Bill Advances In Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware House has once again approved a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use by adults in the state. House members voted 28-13 to approve and send to the state Senate a measure to allow personal use by those 21 and older of one ounce or less of leaf marijuana or equivalent amounts in other forms. Democrats have tried for several years to legalize marijuana in Delaware, but have failed to win enough support, even though Democrats control both chambers. Democrat Gov. John Carney opposes the idea and vetoed a legalization bill last year, and House members failed to muster the three-fifths majority needed to override the veto.