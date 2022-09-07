Recreational Grants Announced For PA Projects

PEQUEA – A $90 million investment for over 330 PA projects will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. Members of the Wolf Administration joined with state lawmakers and other supporters to make the announcement at the Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea, Lancaster County. Many of the projects being funded such as improvements to local parks, trails, and river access bring the amenities closer to home. PA DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the funding is a record amount. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin says the grants came about through a bipartisan effort. A $318,000 grant was announced for a one-mile accessible loop trail and accessible parking lot and trailhead for people of all abilities at Clark Nature Preserve. You can visit the PA DCNR website for a complete list of grants by county.