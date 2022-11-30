Recount Efforts Hold Up PA Election Certifications

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA election officials say “a handful” of counties have not fully reported results from this month’s election, at least in part because organized efforts to seek recounts are pending in court. The Department of State declined to say how many of the state’s 67 counties failed to meet the deadline for certification. That deadline was by the end of the day Monday. Challenges organized or supported by Republican and other conservative groups are being pursued weeks after the election was held without evidence emerging of problems that might change the results. The Department of State needs certified election results from all counties so it can compile the official results.