Record Teddy Bear Toss In Hershey

HERSHEY – Thousands of teddy bears and other stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice by fans at Sunday’s Hershey Bears ice hockey game. The game marked the Bears’ 21st annual “GIANT Teddy Bear Toss” to benefit more than 35 local charities and children’s organizations. More than 80 volunteers collected, counted, and sorted the teddy bears.which totaled a record breaking 67,309. That surpassed the club’s previous world record of 52,341 collected in 2022. Some of the local organizations which will benefit include Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Since the Bears once again broke the Teddy Bear Toss world record, the Sweigart Family Foundation of Lancaster County will also make a $50,000 donation to the Children’s Miracle Network. Since the first event in 2001, the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss has collected 389,508 teddy bears for local charities.