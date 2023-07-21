Record Return Of Unclaimed Property In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Treasury has returned a record $ 273.7 million in unclaimed property to their rightful owners in fiscal year 2022-23, according to state Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Garrity said one of her top priorities is returning as much unclaimed property as possible and they still want to return the more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property that’s waiting to be claimed. Garrity is working with state lawmakers to approve PA Money Match, which would authorize the Treasury to automatically return single-owner properties valued up to $5,000. The Treasury would return the property to rightful owners after a thorough identification and verification process. Senate Bill 24, which would enact PA Money Match, passed the full state Senate unanimously in June and was referred to the PA House Finance Committee. Persons can search the PA Treasury unclaimed property listings by clicking on the picture below.