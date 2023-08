Record Low Unemployment Rate For PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in July, and is now at the same as the national rate, according to government figures. Meanwhile, payrolls hit a new record high, while the state’s labor force shrank. The state’s unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.5% from June’s rate, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry. The drop was the largest in the nation last month.