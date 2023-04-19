Record Gambling Revenues In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Gaming Control Board reported that combined total revenues exceeded a half billion dollars for the first time. Revenue generated from all forms of gaming during March 2023 was over $515 million, an increase of 11.35% compared to revenue generated in March 2022. The Board also noted that the monthly revenue number exceeded the half billion mark for the first time since legalized gambling began in 2006. Sources of the revenue includes slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals.