Record Campaign Spending In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Spending in PA’s 2022 gubernatorial race blew past the record set eight years ago, topping $110 million largely because of Democrat Josh Shapiro’s fundraising in a race that took on national significance. That beat the $82 million spent in the 2014 election in PA. Shapiro, PA’s two-term elected attorney general, won the election. He reported spending more than $73 million in the race, including donations of cash, goods, and services. Campaign finance reports for the last two weeks of the campaign were due last Thursday to the state elections office.