Record Breaking 2025 For PA 529/PA ABLE

It has been a record-breaking year for the PA Treasury's PA 529 College and Career Savings Program and the PA ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) Program. Across both programs, more than $1 billion was saved for future education and disability expenses in 2025. During 2025, the PA 529 program saw records for both total enrollments and total contributions with 32,349 new accounts opened, and more than $960 million in contributions. PA ABLE also saw record account openings with 2,981 new accounts and record contributions of $48.5 million. PA 529 accounts help PA families save for a wide variety of qualifying educational expenses, including those for technical schools, colleges and universities, K-12 education, and certain apprenticeships and credential programs. There are two PA 529 plans to choose. Saving with either PA 529 plan provides state and federal tax benefits, including tax-free growth and tax-free qualified withdrawals. PA ABLE is a savings program for Pennsylvanians with disabilities. Saving with PA ABLE does not impact benefits like Supplemental Security Income. Earnings grow tax-free and withdrawals are exempt from state and federal taxes.To learn more about the programs, visit patreasury.gov/consumer.