Recognizing “Faith Month” in The Keystone State

HARRISBURG – A resolution has been introduced by Rep. Joe Hamm of Lycoming & Sullivan Counties to recognize April 2025 as “Faith Month” in PA. The Republican lawmaker says the U.S. and PA Constitutions protect the religious freedom of individuals. Religious freedom is the right to live and work according to one’s beliefs – and such freedom is for everyone. The First Amendment guarantees that no one is coerced by the government into retreating from civil and political life because of their beliefs. House Resolution 115 is now before the PA House State Government Committee.