Recognize The Possible Lancaster Burglary Suspects

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the subjects in surveillance photos who may be connected to a burglary that took place on Monday, November 11, around 4:50 p.m., on the 200 block of N. Water Street. If anyone has information regarding the individuals involved with the incident, please contact their station at 717-735-3300 or leave an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.