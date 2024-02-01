Rebuilding In Aftermath Of Lancaster County Restaurant Fire

BIRD IN HAND – A Tuesday night fire at the Bird in Hand Restaurant and Smorgasbord damaged its kitchen and front lobby area. Firefighters fought the blaze for about three hours. Bird-in-Hand’s President/CEO John Smucker said, “We are grateful for the rapid response from our local emergency services departments, and most grateful that no one was hurt.” The restaurant is closed and the cause of the fire and extent of the damage are being assessed. The restaurant was closed for 10 days in December following a fire at the adjacent Bird-in-Hand Family Inn. Prior to the December 28 reopening, the restaurant’s structure, gas line and tanks, HVAC, water, and electrical systems passed extensive safety inspections. Smucker said, “We fully intend to rebuild the restaurant, just like we are rebuilding the damaged structures at our Bird-in-Hand Family Inn, and to reopen when it is safe to do so.” The company is exploring ways to continue to serve its dining guests and to support its restaurant employees impacted by the closure. A GoFundMe page has been established where the community can donate funds to help employees. The Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe, Artisan Village, and the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn all are operating on their normal schedules.