Rebuilding A Section Of Interstate 95 After Collapse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro says he had been spoken directly to federal officials and had been assured that there would be “absolutely no delay” in getting federal funds quickly to rebuild n elevated section of Interstate 95 which collapsed on Sunday in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire. The blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. The governor said the said the complete rebuild of I-95 would take “some number of months,” and in the meantime officials were looking at “interim solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to get traffic through the area.” PennDOT said that segment of roadway carries about 160,000 vehicles per day.