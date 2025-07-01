Rebates Are In The Mail

HARRISBURG – Rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2024 as part of PA’s Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program will start to be distributed today as required by law. The initial distribution will include about 425,000 rebates totaling $258 million – relief that is going to older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across PA. Last year, over 522,000 rebates totaling over $319 million were distributed to Pennsylvanians who submitted a rebate application. You can find out more about the program or how to apply for a rebate by clicking on the banner below.