REAL ID Deadline Fast Approaching

HARRISBURG – A reminder from PennDOT that beginning May 7, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant license, identification card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification, such as a valid passport or military ID, to board domestic commercial flights, enter a military base or enter a federal facility that requires REAL ID at the door. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says a small portion of PA drivers have their REAL ID. A REAL ID is optional for PA drivers. Carroll says PennDOT Driver License Centers across the state have seen an increase in individuals seeking a REAL ID before the upcoming deadline. You can find out what documents are needed to obtain your REAL ID and other pertinent information by clicking on the photo below.