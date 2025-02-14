Reading Man Charged With Lancaster County Burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY – An investigation has led to charges against a Reading man. Ephrata Police have charged 35-year-old Danny Piotrkowski with burglary and theft by unlawful taking in connection to a burglary which occurred December 11, 2024 at around 2:41a.m. at the Adamstown Quick Stop. Police responded to a burglar alarm and arrived to find the front door pried open and a damaged ATM in the front parking lot of the business. A damaged vehicle was located beside the business parking lot, down an embankment. A warrant has been issued for Piotrkowski and police are asking anyone with information to contact Ephrata Police Det. Mathews at 717-738-9200.