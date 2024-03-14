Reaction To Shapiro’s Energy Tax Plan

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers are responding to Gov. Shapiro’s announcement that he would pursue a PA carbon tax. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties said it’s difficult to move forward on PA energy decisions when the governor is continuing to fight us in court to enact a policy that takes away jobs and pushes energy prices even higher. We cannot negotiate in good faith when we’re being held hostage to the governor’s demands for higher energy taxes, closure of power plants, job losses, and a less reliable grid. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman reacted that families are feeling the strain of inflation and increased household expenses, which must be a chief concern when implementing any changes to energy policy. PA needs to put electric generation, grid reliability, and consumer affordability first, and Senate Republicans will continue to focus on initiatives to promote investment and innovation here in PA.