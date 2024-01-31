Raw Milk Warning From PA Agriculture Department

HARRISBURG –The PA Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to immediately discard all Conoco View Dairy raw milk sold in Cumberland, Juniata, Perry, Snyder, and York Counties, or delivered direct to homes or drop-off points in Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. The Department ran tests after 11 reports of illnesses in December and January and confirmed Campylobacter contamination in the dairy’s products. Anyone who consumed the milk should consult their physicians if they become ill. Conoco View Dairy raw milk was sold in plastic pints, quarts, and gallons, as well as glass quarts. Products were sold at the dairy’s retail outlet at 410 Clarks Run Road in Blain, Perry County, and various retail locations. The PA Department of Agriculture’s food safety inspection services help to ensure that food sold in the state is safe.