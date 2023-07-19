Raw Goat Milk Warning Issued

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Agriculture warns that consumers should immediately discard raw goat milk sold from Dove Song Dairy due to possible contamination with Campylobacter. Three persons who consumed the product and became ill were reported by the Department of Health. Dove Song Dairy raw goat milk was sold in plastic containers of various sizes – gallons, ½ gallons, quarts, and pints at stores in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lehigh, and Schuylkill Counties. All sell-by dates of raw goat milk from Dove Song Dairy should be discarded. Anyone who consumed the raw goat milk should consult their physician if they become ill.