Ranked Choice Voting Bill Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb has reintroduced legislation to allow ranked choice voting or RCV in PA, House Bill 123 would permit municipalities and counties to adopt RCV for their elections, empowering voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than selecting just one. Rabb says ranked choice voting is the first best step in restoring trust in our elections, ensuring the winner has earned over 50% of the vote. Ranked choice voting is currently used at various capacities in Alaska, Maine, and other states and municipalities across the nation. In April, Rabb led an informational hearing on RCV with the House State Government Committee. Rabb’s updated version of his bill includes streamlined language, clearer implementation guidelines, and more, including initial results released on election night, comparative results of the top two candidates included in final tallies, and flexibility for RCV use in primary, general or special elections. The bill is before the PA House State Government Committee.