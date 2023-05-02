Rallying To Pass Two PA School Safety Bills

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers, educators, and students rallied in Harrisburg to call on legislators to pass two bills that will improve school safety in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest. Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties introduced Senate Bills 512 and 513 which would ensure the safety of students, student athletes, and even staff and spectators by ensuring each school building is equipped with an operational, accessible AED and also ensuring teachers and coaches are trained and certified to provide CPR and to use an AED in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest. Muth said the cardiac collapse of football player Damar Hamlin helped to bring the need for the bills to the forefront. Both bills are before the PA Senate Education Committee.