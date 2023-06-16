Rallying For The Second Amendment Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features highlights from the 2023 Right to Keep & Bear Arms Rally held Monday, June 12 at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Law abiding firearm owners and citizens joined with pro-Second Amendment state lawmakers to stand united PA House Second Amendment Caucus Chair, Rep. Abby Major of Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties talked about recent action by state House Democrats which attack Second Amendment rights. Guest speakers, Karise & Jerel Crew, founders of “That Gun Talk”in Philadelphia talked about efforts to unite law abiding, gun owning African Americans to join in the battle to protect Second Amendment rights. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”