Rallying For The Second Amendment In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A rally for the Second Amendment is planned for today in Harrisburg. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe and many other state lawmakers will join together with law-abiding firearm owners from across the Commonwealth for the 17th Annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally. Beginning at 10 a.m. on the front Capitol steps, in Harrisburg (rain or shine), the theme for this year’s rally is “Stay Free, Stay Armed.” Metcalfe is the long-time prime sponsor of the Right to Bear Arms Protection Act (House Bill 357).