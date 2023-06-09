Rallying For The Second Amendment In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Law abiding firearm owners will join with pro-Second Amendment state lawmakers for the 2023 Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday at 11 a.m.. The theme for this year’s rally (held rain or shine) is “United We Stand!” PA House Second Amendment Caucus Chair, Rep. Abby Major of Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties says recent action by state House Democrats show we must stay vigilant in protecting our Second Amendment rights. She encouraged citizens to attend to demonstrate to lawmakers the support that exists for no changes to existing gun laws. Instead, what is needed is enforcement of existing law. Established in 2006, the annual grassroots event is in direct support of the Second Amendment and Article 1, Section 21 of the PA Constitution which states: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.”