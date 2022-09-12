Rallying For The Second Amendment In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Supporters of the Second Amendment rallied this morning at the state Capitol in Harrisburg as part of the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe emceed the the gathering of lawmakers and citizens standing up for their rights to bear arms and not have that right infringed. Metcalfe said since this rally began in 2006, it has served as the game-changing catalyst in defeating countless extreme gun control restrictions which could result in the tyrannical confiscation of legally-owned firearms. Metcalfe is the long-time prime sponsor of the Right to Bear Arms Protection Act (House Bill 357).