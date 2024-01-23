Rallying For School Choice In PA

HARRISBURG – Hundreds of students from schools across PA were at the state Capitol in Harrisburg in a celebratory show of support for school choice. Holding signs and wearing yellow scarves, students, staff, parents, and supporters marched to the state Capitol for a rally followed by visits with state lawmakers. Families in PA can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. You can click on the banner below to learn more about school choice options in the Keystone State. The celebration is part of PA School Choice Week which coincides with National School Choice Week running now through Jan. 27.