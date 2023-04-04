Rallying For Permanent Office Of Child Advocate

HARRISBURG – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and members of the Shapiro Administration were in the Capitol Rotunda with other state partners to support children and families. State Child Advocate Maryann McEvoy says there needs to be a permanent office in state government to advocate for children. Chester County Rep. Christina Sappey has introduced legislation that would make the Office of Child Advocate permanent. Currently, it continues to operate through an executive order and could be dissolved by a future administration. House Bill 813 would codify the Office of Child Advocate as a permanent independent agency. 34 other states have created permanent Offices of Child Advocate. The bill is before the PA House Children & Youth Committee for consideration.