Rally To Push For Child Sexual Assault Lawsuit Window

HARRISBURG (AP) – Child sexual abuse survivors are pressing PA lawmakers to move ahead with opening a two-year window for them to file otherwise outdated lawsuits over their claims. Speaking at a state Capitol rally, Amish and Mennonite individuals were among those who recounted abuse they had endured and urged passage of the window. Meanwhile, a fight in the Legislature is keeping the proposal bottled up with no resolution in sight. Abuse survivors called for lawmakers to pass either version of the measure – one that would give voters final say on the window in the form of a constitutional amendment, the other being legislation that would need Gov. Josh Shapiro’s signature. Legislators had approved a measure with bipartisan support more than two years ago, but mishandling by the state meant it never went before voters, and lawmakers had to begin the process again.