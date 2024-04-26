Rally & GoFundMe Page for Faith Friendship Ministries

MOUNTVILLE – A rally is being planned by friends of Faith Friendship Ministries at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday, April 30. They are rallying state lawmakers to help them with emergency financial assistance to help keep their home open during this time of restoration. Persons interested in attending to advocate for their residents are asked to email Diane Adams at dadams9210@yahoo.com. A GoFundMe page has also been established to help with providing financial donations to help. Click on the banner below to go to the GoFundMe page.

