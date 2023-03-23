Rally For Gun Control In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Anti-gun violence advocates will rally for tighter gun control in PA. Today’s March For Our Lives rally marks its fifth anniversary since its inception after a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school. Hundreds are expected at a rally in Harrisburg, which coincides with rallies this week at state capitols in Florida, Michigan, California, and Texas. PA’s Legislature hasn’t entertained any new gun restrictions for years. But this year a one-seat Democrat majority has taken over the House and will kick off this session’s debate over gun violence with a committee hearing today. Republicans, who currently hold a six-seat state Senate majority, are historically protective of gun rights.