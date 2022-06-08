Rally Against PA Bridge Tolling Plan

HARRISBURG – State lawmakers and representatives of local communities took part in a Capitol rally today against the Wolf Administration’s plan to toll nine interstate bridges in the state. The bridge tolling initiative will cost the average commuter an additional $1,000 per year and was moved through the process without legislative input or approval. Sen. Wayne Langerholc chairs the state Senate Transportation Committee and attended the rally. Commonwealth Court recently halted the plan, siding with a county and several municipalities that challenged the plan as unconstitutional. The administration appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. Two of the bridges are located in our region: the Interstate 78/Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County and the Interstate 83/South Bridge in Dauphin County. The state Senate approved Senate Bill 382 to halt the tolling and require more transparency in the Public-Private Partnership process, which produced the tolling plan. Gov. Tom Wolf has threatened to veto the measure.