Rain/Snow To Fall On Our Region

LANCASTER – A storm system will be moving through our region tonight into tomorrow. Meteorologist Matt Rinde says the precipitation will begin as rain becoming mixed with snow overnight and continuing into Tuesday morning. Expect 1-3 inches mainly on grassy areas once it’s all over. Higher snow accumulations are expected to the north. Stay tuned to WDAC’s Winter Watch in the event of any weather related announcements tomorrow morning.