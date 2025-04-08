Radon Data Measure Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond to allow previous property owners to access radon data from the PA Department of Environmental Protection passed the PA House. Under current law, there are restrictions that prohibit DEP from sharing data it has collected regarding radon levels. Diamond’s bill would allow previous homeowners to access the data if they owned the property during the time the data was collected. Diamond says by allowing this information to be shared, we can better mitigate the harmful consequences of radon. PA ranks among the worst states in the country for radon levels, which exposes many families to harmful, radioactive particles.

House Bill 448 now heads to the state Senate for consideration.