Quilter’s Sale To benefit Mennonite Central Committee

EPHRATA – Throughout the year, donations of fabric, sewing supplies and unfinished quilting projects are given to the Material Resources Center (MRC) in Ephrata. These items come from people who are cleaning out their sewing rooms, downsizing their homes or closing their fabric stores. Bringing their donations to the MRC keeps quality sewing and quilting items from ending up in the landfill. It also helps to support the ministries of Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in relief, development and peacebuilding. Named after the substantial amounts of fabric yardage for sale, the event will run Friday, September 23 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the MRC located at 517 W. Trout Run Rd., Ephrata. Proceeds from the Quilter’s Yard-age Sale benefit MCC’s ministries around the world. MCC is a global, nonprofit organization that strives to share God’s love and compassion for all through relief, development and peace. For more information about the Quilter’s Yard-age Sale, call (717) 733-2847, email EastCoastMRC@mcc.org.