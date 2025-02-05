Putting An End To A New Electricity Tax

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved legislation preventing a new electricity tax by repealing PA’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative or RGGI. The initiative, a multi-state compact, would increase electricity rates for consumers, cut energy and manufacturing jobs, and lead to the closure of PA power plants. Senate Bill 186 formally repeals PA’s participation in RGGI, ensuring that any decision to impose electricity taxes or emissions programs must go through the legislative process rather than being enacted unilaterally by the executive branch. In 2023, the Commonwealth Court ruled that RGGI qualifies as a tax and cannot be implemented without approval by state lawmakers. However, the Wolf Administration’s decision to appeal this ruling to the PA Supreme Court has prolonged uncertainty for workers and businesses across the Commonwealth and deepened concerns about grid reliability and affordability. Senate Bill 186 now moves to the PA House for consideration.