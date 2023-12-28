Pushing The Panic Button For Alyssa’s Law

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Democrats are proposing legislation that would require or permit schools to install silent panic alarm buttons in their classrooms. The legislation would join PA with states such as Florida, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Texas, which have passed Alyssa’s Law – named for 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, a student who was murdered in the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Specifically, the legislation would require schools to consider implementing a panic alarm system within their classrooms during the annual review of their safety and security practices. The panic alarms would be directly linked to law enforcement agencies and signal a life-threatening emergency. By passing the measure, there would be safer classrooms, faster response times, and more lives saved during potential emergency situations. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the proposal.