Pushing Recreational Pot In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland House voted for a measure that would create a legal framework to enable recreational marijuana to be sold in stores as soon as July 1. The House voted 103-32 in favor of the bill which now goes to the Senate, which is advancing a separate measure. Although Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment in November to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, lawmakers left details about implementation to be decided this session. The measure that passed would enable existing medical marijuana dispensaries to have dual licenses to sell recreational marijuana. Under the constitutional amendment, adults ages 21 and older will be able to legally posses up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana on July 1. A household will also be allowed to grow up to two marijuana plants.