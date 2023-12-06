Pushing For Passage Of Medicaid Fraud Bill

HARRISBURG – A Luzerne County lawmaker is pushing for passage of his legislation to crackdown on Medicaid fraud. Rep. Mike Cabell’s House Bill 876 would require Medicaid providers to use the NPI – National Provider Identifier or SPI – State Provider Identifier when filing a claim. The measure is based on recommendations from a Grand Jury in 2019. Then PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro lauded the grand jury for its “comprehensive, manageable recommendations for how to identify and prevent fraud.” In 2020, Shapiro put the total amount of fraud at an estimated $3 billion, and in all likelihood the number has increased since then. Cabell said the bill has already advanced from the state House Human Services and Rules Committees with bipartisan support. Gov. Shapiro previously expressed support for the legislation. Cabell said there’s no reason we cannot get this bill done when the House returns to session in December.