Pushing For PA Farm Vitality Grant Program

MYERSTOWN – On a preserved Lebanon County dairy farm, PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding discussed the importance of the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program and announced $300,000 of available funding. Redding said the program has been instrumental in helping families coordinate farm transitions to future generations. Lebanon County farm owner John Kline received a $7,500 Farm Vitality Planning Grant in 2019 to seek succession and business planning services to help his family navigate the transition of the farm to his five sons. The transition resulted in the creation of two operations managed by the next generation.