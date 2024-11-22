Pushing Apprenticeships On The Farms Of PA

WOMELSDORF – State officials joined the Center for Dairy Excellence at Berks County’s Zahncroft Dairy in Womelsdorf to showcase Dairy Herd Manager Apprentices and how important their work is to the future of PA’s dairy industry. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the goal is to develop the skilled managers and labor for the nearly 5,000 dairy farms across the state to succeed. Redding said apprenticeships are critical opportunities to get hands-on, real-world experience with the enticement of earning while you learn. He added that apprenticeships are part of a comprehensive strategy to keep our agriculture industry a national leader by investing in opportunities for everyone to succeed in the field that is key to PA’s future. The Center for Dairy Excellence sponsors Dairy Herd Manager Apprentices and Farm Labor Pre-Apprentices, which are registered with the Apprenticeship and Training Office within the PA Department of Labor & Industry.