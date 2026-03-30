Push To Reform PA’s Pet Cremation Industry

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers, animal welfare advocates, veterinary professionals, and pet owners are calling for reform in PA’s pet cremation industry following the PA House’s unanimous passage of House Bill 1750. The legislation, along with Senate Bill 950, would establish standards, increase oversight, and ensure transparency in the pet cremation industry, providing critical protections for families during times of loss. Advocates and lawmakers emphasized that strengthening consumer protections will help ensure families can trust that their pets are treated with dignity and respect. The bills aims to address an urgent need to establish regulatory oversight for third-party providers in the pet cremation industry. Both measures move to the PA Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee.